Chinese actress Liu Yifei (also known as Crystal Liu) has been tapped to star as the titular character in Disney’s live-action adaptation of the 1998 animated film Mulan. Niki Caro is attached to direct, with Jason Reed, Chris Bender, and Jake Weiner producing, and Bill Kong executive producing.

The story from Amanda Silver and Rick Jaffa’s screenplay follows the rise of Mulan during the Han Dynasty when this daughter of a legendary warrior impersonates a man to fight against a Hun invasion. The new live-action film is combining the story of the ballad of the legendary Hua Mulan with the original film, which brought in $304 million worldwide at the box office.

Disney aiming for a release in 2019.

Yifei was recently seen in The Chinese Widow, opposite Emile Hirsch, and Once Upon a Time. Other credits include Outcast with Nicolas Cage and Hayden Christensen and The Forbidden Kingdom with Jackie Chan, Jet Li and Michael Angarano. She’s repped by WME.