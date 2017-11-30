On Wednesday, The Walt Disney Studios rocked across the $5B mark in worldwide receipts — for the third year in a row. That makes The Mouse the first, and only, studio to have reached the threshold three times. The global total from January 1-November 29, 2017, is $5,003.1M. Breaking that down, it’s $1,763.3M domestically and $3,239.8M at the international box office.

The milestone comes as current Marvel smash Thor: Ragnarok is expected to surpass $800M globally today. Of the 17 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor 3 is the 7th to reach the mark, and the 3rd this year.

It’s fair to say Disney is having a fantastic year — and all ahead of the impending release of Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Four of the top nine highest grossing films of 2017 are from the studio.

They include Beauty and the Beast ($1.26B WW/$504.0M domestic/$759.7M intl). The Bill Condon-directed pic is the No. 1 movie of the year domestically, and No. 4 offshore. It’s also the No. 8 film ever domestically and No. 10 overseas.

Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 ($863.6M WW/$389.8M domestic/$473.8M intl) is the No. 3 movie of 2017 domestic and No. 6 globally.

Also from Marvel, the currently-playing Thor: Ragnarok ($798.4M WW/$280.6M domestic/$517.8M intl) is the No. 6 title of the year domestically and No. 8 worldwide.

And, Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales ($794.8M WW/$172.6M domestic/$622.2M intl) is No. 5 internationally and No. 9 global.

Dis has other stablemates that made box office waves this year including Pixar’s Cars 3 ($383.5M global); Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($309.3M of its $1.05B global gross during 2017); and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana ($252.0M of its $643.3M global gross during 2017).

Then there’s Pixar’s Coco which is currently at $178.9M global after breaking new ground in Mexico as the highest-grossing movie ever, and charming China (a tough Pixar market) in its open this past weekend.

There will be more to come as The Last Jedi begins offshore rollout on December 13.