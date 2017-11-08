Edouard Waintrop, the respected artistic director of Directors’ Fortnight which runs parallel to the Cannes Film Festival each May, is due to end his run at the helm after next year’s 50th edition of the section. The Société des Réalisateurs de Films said today a new chief will be named for the 2019 edition.

Calling themselves “fans of change,” the SRF, which organizes the event, said, “A new page in the history of the Cannes Film Festival will be written with a new artistic director,” Ecran Noir reported.

In the past 20 years, it has not been unusual for the Fortnight to change leadership and Waintrop has had a terrific run. He joined in 2012 and strengthened and reinvigorated the offerings, routinely snagging films by Competition-ordained filmmakers. In 2016, he was a Deadline One to Watch.

The Fortnight has become a real alternative to the Competition. Waintrop told me last year, “We hope we are following our desires and aren’t afraid to go beyond what the Fortnight sought previously. We will fight with the main section. Some of my predecessors were afraid. I’m not afraid.”

Last year, the section includes U.S. titles like Sean Baker’s The Florida Project and Sundance hits Patti Cake$ and Bushwick. In total, there were five French, five American and three Italian titles in the lineup, and seven of the selections were from female directors.

Other recent titles included Oscar nominees Mustang, My Life as a Zucchini and Whiplash.