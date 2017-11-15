Hulu has opted not to renew comedy series Difficult People for a fourth season. All 28 produced episodes of the show’s 3 seasons are currently streaming on the digital platform.

Created and executive produced by Julie Klausner and executive produced by Amy Poehler, Difficult People played an important role in the evolution of Hulu as a home of original shows. It was the first of a new crop of high-end scripted series to debut on the streaming service, followed quickly by Casual, which was recently renewed for a fourth and final season.

Difficult People stars Julie Klausner, Billy Eichner, Andrea Martin, James Urbaniak and Cole Escola.

Klausner and Poehler executive produce alongside 3 Arts’ Dave Becky, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, Jeffrey Walker and showrunner Scott King. The series hails from Universal Cable Productions.