AMC is rounding out its cast for Dietland, its 10-episode straight-to-series darkly comedic drama based on Sarai Walker’s novel, which is set for a 2018 premiere.

Joining as series regulars are newcomer Tramell Tillman, Robin Weigert (Big Little Lies) and Will Seefried (The Deuce).

Dietland, from Marti Noxon (UnReal), Skydance TV and AMC Studios, is set against the backdrop of the beauty industry. It follows Plum Kettle (Joy Nash), an obese woman who is preparing for weight-loss surgery when her world is upturned by two rival feminist factions. Caught between old ideas and radical new extremes, Plum must decide for herself what it means to be a revolutionary as the “war of the sexes” becomes literal.

Tillman will play Steven, the owner of a Brooklyn bakery and café frequented by Plum (Nash). When Plum’s universe turns upside-down, Steven is the only friend she keeps on the other side. Weigert will portray Serena Baptist, a body-positive therapist who notoriously exposed the secrets of her family’s weight-loss program as a pyramid scheme. Her peaceful feminist principles are thrown into doubt when an underground group of vigilantes begin taking matters into their own hands and shaking up the patriarchy. Seefried is Ben, the cute, sweet and overly accommodating server at Steven’s café who also happens to harbor an unrequited—perhaps even completely unnoticed—crush on Plum (Nash).

Series also stars Juliana Margulies and Rowena King.

Tillman recently guest-starred on Hulu’s Difficult People. He’s repped by Judy Boals Talent & Literary Agency and Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management.

Weigert recently played Dr. Amanda Reisman in HBO’s Big Little Lies and Heather Myles on ITV’s Fearless.

Seefried recently guest-starred on The Deuce.