Rowena King (Of Kings and Prophets) has been cast in a co-starring role opposite Joy Nash and Julianna Margulies in Dietland, AMC’s 10-episode straight-to-series darkly comedic drama based on Sarai Walker’s novel, which is set for a 2018 premiere.

Dietland, from Marti Noxon (UnReal), Skydance TV and AMC Studios, is set against the backdrop of the beauty industry. It follows Plum Kettle (Nash), an obese woman who is preparing for weight-loss surgery when her world is upturned by two rival feminist factions. Caught between old ideas and radical new extremes, Plum must decide for herself what it means to be a revolutionary as the “war of the sexes” becomes literal.

King will play Cheryl Crane-Murphy, a no-nonsense newscaster who tries to remain level-headed and strictly bipartisan in an ever confusing and macabre news cycle. She works alongside Margulies’ Kitty Montgomery, a wildly ambitious magazine editor.

British actress King will next be seen in a recurring role on Season 2 of Hulu’s Shut Eye, which premieres this December as well as the Adrien Lester-starring ITV series Trauma. She is repped by Domain, Creative Artists Management, Thirdhill Entertainment, and attorney Derek Kroeger.