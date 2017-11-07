The Good Wife alumna Julianna Margulies is returning to TV with a starring role opposite lead Joy Nash in Dietland, AMC’s 10-episode straight-to-series darkly comedic drama based on Sarai Walker’s novel, which is set for a 2018 premiere.

Dietland, from Marti Noxon (UnReal), Skydance TV and AMC Studios, is set against the backdrop of the beauty industry. It follows Plum Kettle (Nash), an obese woman who is preparing for weight-loss surgery when her world is upturned by two rival feminist factions. Caught between old ideas and radical new extremes, Plum must decide for herself what it means to be a revolutionary as the “war of the sexes” becomes literal.

Margulies will play Kitty Montgomery, a wildly ambitious magazine editor whose world is thrown into chaos when a feminist terrorist organization starts targeting people in her orbit. Sucked into a terrifying news cycle, Kitty no longer can rely on her old-school media power and instead must play a whole new game of master manipulation where rules no longer apply.

“Juliana is diabolically talented and beautiful, which makes her perfect to play our Kitty,” said Noxon. “I am genuinely honored to have the opportunity to work with her. She’s a special human and a rare actor. I can’t wait to start and for the world to get a load of this show.”

This marks Margulies’ follow-up to her role as Alicia Florrick on CBS’ long-running legal drama The Good Wife, which earned her two Emmys and a Golden Globe. She’ll next be seen with Richard Gere, Walton Goggins, Peter Dinklage and Bradley Whitford in indie film Three Christs.

Along with Noxon, Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross serve as executive producers on Dietland, as well as Maria Grasso of Tiny Pyro, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn of Mockingbird Pictures, and Jackie Hoyt.