Newcomer Ricardo Davila is set as a series regular opposite Joy Nash, Julianna Margulies and Adam Rothenberg in Dietland, AMC’s 10-episode straight-to-series darkly comedic drama based on Sarai Walker’s novel, which is set for a 2018 premiere. Dietland, from Marti Noxon (UnReal), Skydance TV and AMC Studios, is set against the backdrop of the beauty industry. It follows Plum Kettle (Nash), an obese woman who is preparing for weight-loss surgery when her world is upturned by two rival feminist factions. Davila will play Eladio, a loose-lipped assistant at Austen Media who happens to be a close—and unexpected—confidante to magazine editor Kitty Montgomery. Still, it’s not always clear whose side Eladio is on, if anyone’s but his own. Davila is a recent Yale MFA grad. This is his first major TV role. He’s repped by Authentic Talent and Nicolosi and Co.

Dale Whibley (Make it Pop) is set for a recurring role on the second season of AT&T Audience Network’s drama series Ice. The series follows the Green family as they plunge into the underbelly of the Los Angeles diamond trade. Dale will play Braxton, a handsome high school senior at the Academy. Whibley is best known for his series regular role on the series Make It Pop. He also recurred on Canadian series DeGrassi and guest starred on Shadowhunters. Whibley is repped by David Dean Manaegment.