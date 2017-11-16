Former Ripper Street star Adam Rothenberg is set as the male lead opposite Joy Nash and Julianna Margulies in Dietland, AMC’s 10-episode straight-to-series darkly comedic drama based on Sarai Walker’s novel, which is set for a 2018 premiere.

Dietland, from Marti Noxon (UnReal), Skydance TV and AMC Studios, is set against the backdrop of the beauty industry. It follows Plum Kettle (Nash), an obese woman who is preparing for weight-loss surgery when her world is upturned by two rival feminist factions. Caught between old ideas and radical new extremes, Plum must decide for herself what it means to be a revolutionary as the “war of the sexes” becomes literal.

Rothenberg will play a rough-around-the-edges NYPD detective whose investigation into a hack at Austen Media gives him far more than he bargained for, including an unexpected emotional and intellectual attraction to Plum.

Rothenberg is finishing out a major arc on Season 1 of Hulu/Bad Robot’s Castle Rock and will begin work on Dietland after Thanksgiving. He most recently was seen starring on the long-running BBC/Amazon drama Ripper Street. Rothenberg is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Peikoff Mahan.