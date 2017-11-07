The Directors Guild has reached a deal on a new three-year commercials contract with the Association of Independent Commercial Producers. The pact was approved unanimously by the guild’s national board of directors and will be sent to the members this week for final ratification.

The new deal includes a 2.5% pay raise in the first year of the contract and 3% raises in each of the second and third years. The DGA also won a 0.5% increase in employer contributions to its Pension Plan – up from 5.5% to 6% – with the right to allocate another 0.5% of the salary raises in the second and third years of the agreement to the DGA Pension Plan or the DGA Health Plan.

The new pact also establishes mandatory safety training for assistant directors and unit production managers and outsized wage gains for second assistant directors, increases the base upon which pension and health contributions are made on behalf of directors and sees a commitment from the AICP to develop further the Director Diversity Program established in the 2014 negotiations.

“This contract will grow this area of work for years to come,” said DGA president Thomas Schlamme. “In the face of a rapidly changing advertising industry, our commercial negotiations committee achieved a solid agreement securing significant benefits for our members working in commercials.”

The negotiations took place during three separate periods between August and October and were led for the DGA by associate national executive director Bryan Unger and Eastern executive director Neil Dudich, who headed up a DGA member negotiations committee.

“Throughout the process, we were focused on working with the AICP to find practical solutions to challenges on both sides, and it paid off,” Unger said. “We are pleased that the new agreement will keep our members working, securing their retirement benefits and important wage gains – while also allowing producers the flexibility they need to keep this global industry thriving.”