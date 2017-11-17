Justice Smith, who starred on Netflix’s musical drama The Get Down, has been set as the lead of Legendary’s live-action Pokemon movie Detective Pikachu.

The project, originally tipped by Deadline in summer 2016 amid the heat of the Pokemon Go craze, is being directed by Rob Letterman from a script by Nicole Perlman and Alex Hirsch. No plot details yet. Universal Pictures, Legendary’s distribution partner, will release the live-action film outside Japan, where Toho has rights.

Smith’s film credits include Paper Towns and the upcoming Jurassic World sequel. Variety broke Smith’s casting first today.