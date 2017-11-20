Men at Work creator and former Franklin & Bash star Breckin Meyer is set for a recurring role opposite Kiefer Sutherland in the second season of of ABC’s drama series Designated Survivor, from the Mark Gordon Company and ABC Studios.

Meyer will play Trey Kirkman, the polar opposite of his older brother, Tom Kirkman (Sutherland), in temperament and life choices. Trey is smart, outgoing, a bit of a free spirit but grounded enough to have forged a successful career in the world of finance. He’s been estranged from Tom for years but they reconnect, as Trey becomes an important confidant and counselor to his brother, especially in personal matters.

Meyer created the TBS multi-camera comedy Men At Work, which he simultaneously showran for three seasons while also starring with co-lead Mark-Paul Gosselaar on the hit TNT series Franklin & Bash. He also recently wrapped production on the upcoming feature film Changeland, directed by Seth Green.

Meyer is repped by Paradigm Agency, Principato-Young Entertainment and Sloan, Offer, Weber & Dern.

David Guggenheim is creator and executive producer of Designated Survivor. In addition to Guggenheim, the series is executive produced by Mark Gordon, Kiefer Sutherland, Simon Kinberg, Nick Pepper, Jeff Melvoin, Suzan Bymel, Aditya Sood, and Keith Eisner, who serves as showrunner on the series.