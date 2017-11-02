Dermot McCormack, former President of AOL TV, has partnered with The Voice exec producer Audrey Morrissey, Ivan Dudynsky, and Brandon Rochon to create SNKR Inc, a media company devoted to produce premium content centered on the sneaker culture.

Haria/REX/Shutterstock

The company, part content studio and part brand agency, has a launching slate that includes The Come Up, an animated series about luminaries in the sneaker world, Shine, the first series dedicated to females making a difference in the shoe game, and a weekly podcast called The KickBack.

Currently, SNKR Inc streams on Roku TV with sights to distribute on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, iOS and Android.

“The sneaker business is thriving. SNKR INC is built to reach young, influential consumers with engaging content that’s culturally relevant in their daily lives,” said McCormack. “With our unique positioning in the market as the only video-first sneaker channel, we are projected to distribute our content across all screens, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire, iOS and Android by the end of this year.”