There is no question that Denis Villeneuve has been on a roll of late enjoying great success with movies like his Oscar-nominated foreign-language film Incendies, Prisoners, Sicario, Arrival and now Blade Runner 2049, which is earning buzz for a second consecutive Oscar Best Director nomination following last year’s Arrival.



Villeneuve sat down with me for an in-depth conversation in my new video series Behind the Lens, and we covered the waterfront with topics ranging from his lifelong interest in science fiction movies, why Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey may be the greatest ever, how he came to an agreement with Ridley Scott during the filming of Blade Runner 2049, the beauty of Roger Deakins, and the darkness that permeates many of the films he directs.

Also, how he plans to go back to the original book in tackling a new screen version of Dune.

