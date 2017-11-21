Actress and producer Roma Downey sent out a heartfelt message and video in response to the death of her friend and Touch by an Angel co-star Della Reese.

“As many of you know already my beloved momma Miss Della Reese passed away peacefully last night at her home surrounded by love,” Downey said in a statement. “She is now at rest and I am certain heaven has a brand new angel.”

The Light Workers team put together a story of her career highlights as an inspirational pioneer which can be found on the website of the faith and family film and television production company. She also shared one of her favorite scenes (which can be watched below) from the CBS drama Touched by an Angel, in which the two played angels sent to earth to help troubled people.

“In this scene, Tess takes Monica in her arms and to comfort her as she sings to her,” said Downey. “Della was a hugger and there was no safer place in all the world than in her loving arms.”

She also sent the following message: