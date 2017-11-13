After waiting years for a Deadwood revival, it looks like fans of the HBO drama might get to see the return of Ian McShane’s Al Swearengen. It has yet to receive a formal green light, but the long-gestating Deadwood movie took a baby step forward to reality as it eyes a Fall 2018 start date.

The announcement of the Deadwood revival comes from TVLine. The highly anticipated Deadwood film has been in talks since August 2015. Creator David Milch said earlier this year at TCA that he turned in a script that would appeal to fans and non-fans alike.

HBO programming boss Casey Bloys said that the “script is terrific” and has been talking to directors. Deadline previously confirmed that former cast members have been approached about their availability. Bloys added that they are inclined to do the film if they can get over hurdles.

From non-HBO sources, we also heard that some of the former cast members have read a draft of Milch’s script. It was long rumored that Milch’s next iteration of Deadwood would focus on the town burning (which actually happened on Sept. 26, 1879 taking out 300 buildings) and saloon impresario Al Swearengen fleeing by barge.