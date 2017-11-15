Deadpool, happy trees and some flashes of the upcoming, untitled Deadpool sequel make “Wet on Wet” – the name of the new teaser trailer – maybe the oddest bit of promotion in recent memory. A parody of those old Bob Ross painting lessons on PBS, the teaser is framed with Deadpool – we can assume it’s Ryan Reynolds under the mask and Ross wig – speaking in the mellifluous tones of the late, laid-back artist, “whacking off” his wet paintbrush against the easel – standard Ross practice sans the crudity – and slapping wet paint on a wet canvas – another Ross staple – but with oddly named colors like “Betty White” and “Yellow Snow.” And there’s some cocaine jokes for good measure.

Then the lesson is interrupted by about 10 seconds of moments from the film – action sequences, a flipped bird – until we return to the painting lesson and the finished work of Thanksgiving-themed art.

Oh, and the teaser comes with this no-clues logline: “After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

The untitled film arrives in theaters June 1, 2018.

Take a look at the trailer above.