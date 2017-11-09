Syfy has set the full cast for its Deadly Class pilot, a drama based on the graphic novel of the same name, by Rick Remender Miles Feldsott and Wes Craig, with The Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo executive producing.

Deadly Class follows a disillusioned teen recruited into a storied high school for assassins. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques, and his own adolescent uncertainties may prove fatal. Set against the backdrop of late 80s counter culture, Deadly Class is described as a coming of age journey unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

Benedict Wong is set for the series regular role of Master Lin, the headmaster of the School for the Deadly Arts. Deadly and feared. He’s an ever-changing chameleon who keeps his students desperate for his approval.

Benjamin Wadsworth will play Marcus. At one point we were all Marcus, an awkward outcast full of social anxiety struggling to find his place in the cold and brutal world of high school. Marcus is bottled rage, if his life had been normal this kid might have been an artist, even a poet. Instead he’s had to survive life on the streets of San Francisco. His eyes show it. He’s morally centered in an unethical world.

Lana Condor will play Saya, mysterious and guarded with a deadly reputation. Saya was banished from one of the top Yakuza clans in Japan, sent to the School for the Deadly Arts to redeem herself. Driven to be the valedictorian, nothing will stand in her way.

Maria Gabriela de Faria is set for Maria. One minute Maria’s an extrovert and an exhibitionist, a tornado of ever changing emotions—fierce, charming, beautiful and oozing femininity — the next she’s murderous, feral, and crippled by rage. At the School for the Deadly Arts her instability is treated like a super power.

Luke Tennie will play Willie, a hardened gangster, but underneath is an honest and thoughtful person who would rather be reading comic books and listening to music than engaging in blood work. Forced by his mother, leader of an LA gang, into the School for the Deadly Arts, he is under endless pressure to become the thing he hates most.

Liam James is set to play Billy, skater punk, son of a corrupt cop and now a misfit at the school. He’s off kilter and high energy. Billy combats every situation with sarcasm and humor. Always a glimmer of mischief in his eye.

Michel Duval will play Chico, scary, muscular, son of a cartel drug lord. Everyone knows not to mess with Chico. The only one who can hurt him is his girlfriend.

In addition, Henry Rollins (Sons of Anarchy) will recur as Jürgen Denke, Taylor Hickson (Aftermath) as Petra, Siobhan Williams (UnREAL) as Brandy, Jack Gillett (Storker) as Viktor, Sean Depner (Last Night in Suburbia) as Lex and Ryan Robbins (Pure) as Rory.

British actor Wong next year will star in Avengers: Infinity War and Alex Garland’s Annihilation. Wong is repped by himself and Attorney Robert Wallerstein.

Wadsworth was last seen in the hit series finale episode of Teen Wolf and last year played the leading role of Henry in the TV pilot adaptation of the feature film, Let The Right One In. Wadsworth is repped by UTA, Principato-Young and Myman, Greenspan, Fineman, Fox, & Light LLP.

Condor can next be seen as Koyomi in James Cameron’s Alita: Battle Angel out in 2018. Condor is represented by ICM and attorney Matt Rosen.

De Faria most recently starred in the Latin America hit series Yo Soy Franky and will soon be seen in the starring role of Zaita in season two of period drama Sitiados. De Faria is repped by Buchwald, Sheri Howell at SuperKollider Management, and Chad Christopher / Hayes Robbins at Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder and Christopher.

James was most recently seen starring opposite Joan Allen in the series The Family, created by Jenna Bans. Prior to that, he played Duncan in The Way, Way Back. He is repped by Management 360, The Gersh Agency, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder and Christopher.

The Deadly Class pilot will be Tennie’s first TV gig. He has two features coming out: Rob Reiner’s film Shock and Awe opposite Woody Harrelson and James Marsden; lead in indie film Vengeance from director Dallas Jackson. He is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Primary Wave Entertainment.

Duval is a series regular in Señora Acero now in its fourth season and guest stars in Queen of the South. Duval is repped by TOR Entertainment/Talent On The Road Management.

Deadly Class is produced by Universal Cable Productions and Sony Pictures Television. Adam Targum, Rick Remender, Miles Orion Feldsott, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, and Lee Toland Krieger serve as executive producers.