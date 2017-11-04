The seventh annual The Contenders, Deadline’s movie awards-season event, is now underway at the DGA Theater in Hollywood. A total of 19 studios and distributors are showing off their Oscar-contender wares at the all-day happening in front of an invitation-only audience comprised mostly of Academy voters and key guild members.

Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr, Joe Utichi, Anthony D’Alessandro and Dominic Patten will be joining me in moderating the sessions. You can follow along on the site for complete coverage, and on Twitter via #DeadlineContenders.

The day starts with STX Entertainment’s Molly’s Game featuring appearances by director-writer Aaron Sorkin and stars Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba, who are joining me onstage to talk about the movie that marks Sorkin’s directing debut. It will conclude at 4:45 PM after Netflix presents its films including Mudbound with director Dee Rees and cast, The Meyerowitz Stories (New And Selected) with co-star Elizabeth Marvel, and First They Killed My Father with an appearance from director/producer/co-writer Angelina Jolie and her co-writer and the film’s subject Loung Ung.

Also scheduled to appear todayare Denzel Washington, Jennifer Lawrence, Chadwick Boseman, Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan, James Franco, Patrick Stewart, Jordan Peele, Gary Oldman, Kathryn Bigelow, Kumail Nanjiani, Patty Jenkins, Denis Villeneuve, Ethan Hawke, Guillermo del Toro, Andy Serkis, Andrew Garfield, Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Jeremy Renner and more.