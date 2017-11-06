Asher Angel has joined the DC universe. The young actor has been cast in New Line’s superhero film Shazam! in the role of Billy Batson, the teenage boy who is able to transform into the adult superhero, Shazam, which will be portrayed by Zachary Levi.

Batson derives his heroic attributes by saying the phrase, “Shazam” which is an acronym of the ancient world gods and historical figures Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles and Mercury.

David F. Sandberg is at the helm of this film, directing from a script by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke. Peter Safran is producing.

Angel currently stars as Jonah Beck in Disney Channel’s Andi Mack, which recently made headlines for marking the network’s first gay storyline of a key character. He’s repped by Osbrink Talent Agency and The Partnership.