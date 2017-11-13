Warner Bros and DC Entertainment have fired editor Eddie Berganza amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

BuzzFeed on Friday published a lengthy examination of the comic book editor who has shepherded such high-profile properties as Superman and Wonder Woman — comic book characters that would leap to the entertainment mainstream through movies and television shows.

The New York office had a reputation within the industry as being a difficult place for women to work under Berganza. When the publisher fired its high-profile Vertigo editor Shelly Bond in 2016, coverage focused on a culture that was hostile to women.

“DC Entertainment strives to foster a culture of inclusion, fairness and respect,” the company said at the time. “While we cannot comment on specific personnel matters, DC takes allegations of discrimination and harassment very seriously, promptly investigates reports of misconduct and disciplines those who violate our standards and policies.”

Berganza was disciplined following a 2012 incident and sought help, and there have been no reports of subsequent misconduct. However, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein revelations, and the social media empowerment of victims embodied by the #metoo movement, the revelations created immediate backlash.

Talent said they would refuse to work with him, and that signaled the end of his tenure at the company.

“We are committed to eradicating harassment and ensuring that all employees, as well as our freelance community, are aware of our policies, are comfortable reporting any concerns and feel supported by our company,” the company said in a statement.