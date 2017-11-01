VH1 is saying goodnight to Daytime Divas. The satirical series based on the 2011 book Satan’s Sisters by Star Jones, one of the original co-hosts of The View, is ending after one season, Deadline has confirmed.

With the cancellation of Daytime Divas, and The Breaks and Hit the Floor moving to BET, VH1 is becoming an unscripted-only network.

The series wrapped with a two-hour finale on July 31, during which Maxine (Vanessa Williams) was arrested for her husband’s murder. But she actually was covering for the real culprit, her son Shawn (McKinley Freeman).

The cancellation was reported first by Deadline’s sister pub TVLine.

The series was set behind the scenes of a long-running daytime television show, chronicling the fireworks that erupt daily between the five female co-hosts. Onscreen, they are best friends with five very different points of view, but behind the scenes, they inhabit a world of power struggles, cat fights and cocktails.

Williams starred as Maxine, the creator/host of the popular talk show The Lunch Hour. Joining her as co-hosts of that show were Tichina Arnold (Survivor’s Remorse) as Mo, Chloe Bridges (The Carrie Diaries) as Kibby, Camille Guaty (Scorpion) as Nina and Fiona Gubelmann (Wilfred) as Heather.