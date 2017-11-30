Netflix has formally ordered a second season of Mindhunter, its crime drama series executive produced by David Fincher and Charlize Theron.

The renewal for Mindhunter, toplined by Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, had been fully expected, with preparations for a second season already underway ahead of the series’ debut last month.

Mindhunter, created by Joe Penhall, launched October 13 to strong reviews. It is executive produced by Fincher — who also has House of Cards on Netflix — Joshua Donen, Theron and Cean Chaffin.

Co-starring opposite Groff and McCallany are Anna Torv, Hannah Gross and newcomer Cameron Britton, who portrays serial killer Ed Kemper.

Of 18 new scripted series to premiere on Netflix in 2017, 13 have been renewed, two canceled after one season and three pending, with most if not all of them looking good to come back.