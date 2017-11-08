EXCLUSIVE: Ant-Man actor David Dastmalchian has been cast as Whistling Maurader, the main villain in Netflix’s thriller Bird Box, with Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Rosa Salazar, Danielle Macdonald, John Malkovich, Trevante Rhodes, and Machine Gun Kelly. Directed by Susanne Bier, from a script by Arrival scribe Eric Heisserer, the pic follows a woman and a pair of children who are blindfolded, and make their way through a post-apocalyptic setting along a river.

Dylan Clark, Chris Morgan, and Clayton Townsend are producing the pic, which was developed by Scott Stuber at Universal before he moved to Netflix to head its feature film division.

Dastmalchian, who can be seen in Warner Bros.’ Blade Runner 2049 with Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, is to reprise his Ant-Man role in the 2018 sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp. In addition, he’s currently in production on his indie film All Creatures Here Below, which he stars in opposite Karen Gillan. Dastmalchian is repped by Hyperion Talent Agency and attorneys Adam Kaller and Duncan Hedges.