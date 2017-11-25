David Cassidy’s daughter, actress Katie Cassidy took to Twitter shortly after the his death to express her gratitude for the outpour of “love & support” from fans, friends and loved ones. She also shared the music legend’s final words before he died.

“My father’s last words were ‘So much wasted time’,” she tweeted. “This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute….thank you.”

Cassidy’s half-brother Shaun Cassidy also paid tribute by posting a video clip of the two performing “Tell Me It’s Not True” on Regis and Kathie Lee.

The former teen heartbreaker who starred on the 1970s sitcom The Partridge Family and became a pop star died on Nov. 21 days after reports surfaced that he was suffering organ failure. He was 67 and suffered from dementia, complicated by liver and kidney shut-downs.