Netflix said today it will bow its next Dave Chappelle stand-up special Dave Chappelle: Equanimity on New Year’s Eve this year. It will be the first of the comic’s newly shot specials as part of the streaming service’s three-special deal. Two older but previously unaired shows — Dave Chappelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium and Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits — were made available earlier this year.

Equanimity was unveiled on social media today with a bit of help from another hot Netflix property, Stranger Things.

The three-concert series repped Chapppelle’s first TV concert specials in 12 years. Chappelle and director Stan Lathan produced the new one.

Chappelle has performed more than 500 concerts in the past three years, selling out shows within minutes of the announcements. In 2014, Chappelle sold out an unprecedented 10 consecutive comedy performances at Radio City Music Hall. He made his return to TV after his iconic but short 2 1/2-season run on Comedy Central’s Chappelle’s Show in November 2016 with a buzzy turn hosting Saturday Night Live.