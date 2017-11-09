“Yesterday, today and tomorrow are not consecutive. They are connected in a never-ending circle.” Ahead of its December 1 premiere, Netflix has released the official trailer for Dark, its 10-part German mystery thriller that bowed at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival.

Written by Jantje Friese and directed by Baran bo Odar (Who Am I – No System is Safe), Dark is set in a German town in present day where the disappearance of two young children exposes the double lives and fractured relationships among four families. In ten, hour-long episodes, the story takes on a supernatural twist that ties back to the same town in 1986.

With the missing children angle, Dark has drawn comparisons to Netflix’s Stranger Things, which . Friese and bo Odar spoke with Deadline about that comparisons at Toronto.

“It’s really exciting because if all those people who watched Stranger Things will at least think about watching Dark, I think that’s a great opportunity for us,” Friese said. “So keep comparing it.”

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.