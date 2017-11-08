EXCLUSIVE: Machete star Danny Trejo and rapper Rick Ross have signed on to join the comedy film The House Next Door, the sequel to Meet The Blacks, which has Mike Epps reprising his starring role as well as Deon Taylor returning to direct. Katt Williams (Friday After Next) also stars in the pic along with returnees Bresha Webb (Marlon), Zulay Henao (Fighting), social media star Andrew Bachelor (a.k.a King Batch), and comedians Lil Duval, Michael Blackson and Tyrin Turner. The project is currently shooting in Atlanta, Georgia.

It centers on overstressed Carl Black (Epps) who, after surviving a night of terror and becoming a best-selling author, moves his family back to his childhood home where he hopes to work on a new book. But when his quirky neighborhood becomes host to a mysteriously extravagant pimp (Williams), Carl’s work is interrupted as his cousin becomes convinced the new neighbor is a vampire and is trying to steal Carl’s entire family away.

Taylor, Roxanne Avent, and Robert F. Smith are producing the comedy with Shannon McIntosh and Epps under his Naptown Productions banner with producing partner Niles Kirchner. Williams and Kirchner serve as exec producers.

Meet The Blacks bowed in theaters in 2016 via Freestyle Releasing and grossed $9 million at the box office.

Trejo, who was recently seen on CW’s The Flash, is known for his collaborations with director Robert Rodriguez in pics like From Dusk Till Dawn, Spy Kids, and the Machete film series.

Rick Ross, the founder of the label Maybach Music Group, has appeared in Days of Wrath, Ride Along 2, and the TV series Magic City.

Trejo is repped by Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency, while Ross is a client of ICM.