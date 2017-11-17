Dana Walden, Chairman & CEO of Fox Television Group, has joined Hulu’s Board of Directors. She succeeds Randy Freer, former president and COO of Fox Networks Group, who was named Hulu CEO following Mike Hopkins departure last month.

The makeup of the board of Hulu, which is co-owned by 21st Century Fox, Disney, Comcast and Time Warner, consists of three seats for Fox, held by Peter Rice, Walden and Brian Sullivan, and three for Disney, Kevin Mayer, Ben Sherwood. Bruce Rosenblum. Comcast and TW have no representation.

Walden, one of the top, most respected female TV executives over the past two decades, is only the third woman ever to serve on the Hulu board, following Elizabeth Comstock and Anne Sweeney. Adding a female perspective to an all-male board is important as Hollywood is striving for better inclusion and gender equality, especially in the current environment.

Fox Television Group

Along with Gary Newman, Walden has run 20th Century Fox Television for 18 years. Since 2014, the duo also have been overseeing Fox Broadcasting Company. Some of the hit series generated under Walden and Newman include Empire, This Is Us, Modern Family, American Horror Story, Homeland, Family Guy, 24 and Glee.

Hulu is coming off a breakout Emmy Awards, winning 10 trophies including the first Outstanding Series win for any streaming service — courtesy of freshman drama The Handmaid’s Tale. The service has more than 47 million unique visitors and recently struck deals with Spotify and Sprint to boost its footprint.