The Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) have announced that the 23rd annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony will air live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on the CW on January 11 at 8 PM PST. The show will continue its combined Film and Television awards format, honoring the achievement in film and television.

Last year, the awards show aired on A&E on December 11, jumping from their traditional date of January 17. The move was in hopes to get ahead of the Golden Globes when it comes to awards season. The new shift marks its return to a January date, four days after the Globes ceremony.

“BFCA and BTJA are thrilled to be back on The CW, where many of our finest CCA shows were nurtured,” said BFCA President Joey Berlin. “The CW is home to some of the best shows anywhere on broadcast television, and we’re looking forward to being back in their company for years to come. The Critics’ Choice Awards show has grown to be one of the most important and star-studded in Hollywood — and perhaps the most fun. We can’t wait to gather the brightest lights in film and television together again for what is sure to be a spectacular event on January 11.”

“We are delighted to welcome the Critics’ Choice Awards back to The CW, and showcase the best of both film and television during this live event in January,” said Gaye Hirsch, The CW’s head of development, who also oversees alternative and special programming. “As award season kicks into high gear, we’re thrilled we can bring viewers an exciting night filled with the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood.”

The BFCA is composed of more than 300 TV, radio and online critics and its choices have often foreshadowed those of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The BFCA and BTJA are represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig and WME.