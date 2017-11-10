Craig T. Rumar, whose long entertainment career encompassed stints as a talent agent, writer, producer and director, died on October 25 in Athens, Texas. He was 85 years old and died from complications related to Lewy Body Dementia, a brain disease.

Born in 1932 in San Francisco, Rumar grew up in Los Angeles and attended Los Angeles High School and the Army-Navy Academy in Carlsbad, California.

In the 1970s through the mid-1980s, Rumar and business partner Lawrence (Larry) Kubik ran the Film Artists Management Enterprise (FAME), which started the careers of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. In the case of the latter, they were instrumental in bringing the first Rocky film to prominence, serving as Stallone’s agent for his writing and acting negotiations and packaging on the deal.