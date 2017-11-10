Craig T. Rumar, whose long entertainment career encompassed stints as a talent agent, writer, producer and director, died on October 25 in Athens, Texas. He was 85 years old and died from complications related to Lewy Body Dementia, a brain disease.
Born in 1932 in San Francisco, Rumar grew up in Los Angeles and attended Los Angeles High School and the Army-Navy Academy in Carlsbad, California.
In the 1970s through the mid-1980s, Rumar and business partner Lawrence (Larry) Kubik ran the Film Artists Management Enterprise (FAME), which started the careers of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. In the case of the latter, they were instrumental in bringing the first Rocky film to prominence, serving as Stallone’s agent for his writing and acting negotiations and packaging on the deal.
When Schwarzenegger began his acting career, Rumar negotiated the deal that won him the lead role in Conan the Barbarian, which launched him in Hollywood after a successful body-building career.
Rumar also represented many other actors, writers, and directors, including Jon Voight, Peter Fonda, Jack Lord, Kevin Dobson, Jack Starrett, Fred Dryer, Ivan Dixon and Chuck Bail.
The writing and producing phase of Rumar’s career came next. Rumar brought Escape from El Diablo and Instant Justice to film, and then continued to write screenplays while promoting and packaging films based on his work. He wrote over 25 screenplays.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Nancy Rumar of Athens; two children, Christopher and Bentley, along with Bentley’s husband, Andrew Rogers; his sister, Joanna Sullivan; an ex-wife; and four grandchildren.