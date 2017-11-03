Former Parenthood and Coach star Craig T. Nelson has signed with UTA for representation as an actor, director, writer and producer.

Nelson, known for his most recent starring role as the Braverman patriarch Zeek on the praised NBC family drama Parenthood, won an Emmy for his starring role in the long-running ABC sitcom Coach. He’s also set as the male lead opposite Georgia King in ABC’s single-camera pilot Raised by Wolves, from Juno writer Diablo Cody and Berlanti Productions. On the film side, Nelson voices Mr. Incredible in the Disney/Pixar animated franchise The Incredibles, whose sequel arrives in June 2018. His other credits include The District, Grace and Frankie, The Proposal, The Family Stone and Book Club, which is set to be released in 2018.

Nelson continues to be repped by Forward Entertainment and attorney Tom Hoberman.