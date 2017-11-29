Writer Corinne Kingsbury (The Newsroom) has sold two female-focused projects: a multi-camera sisters comedy at CBS with Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, and an hourlong show at the CW with Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films. Both projects are written by Kingsbury and hail from CBS Television Studios.

The CBS multi-camera comedy is about a woman’s younger half-sister who comes to live with her and her fiancé to escape their train wreck of a father.

Kingsbury executive produces with David Rosenthal, Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor as well as Wendi Trilling, whose TrillTV has a pod deal with Kapital.

Last season, Kingsbury sold another multi-camera comedy to CBS with Kapital Entertainment and Trilling and previously worked on Kapital’s ABC comedy series Back In the Game.

The CW project centers on a flawed and irreverent young woman who just happens to be blind and is the only “witness” to the murder of her drug-dealing friend. When the police dismiss her story, she sets out with her dog, Pretzel, to find the killer while also managing her colorful dating life and the job she hates at Breaking Blind- the guide dog school owned by her overprotective parents.

Kingsbury executive produces with Red Hour Films’ Stiller, Jackie Cohn and Nicky Weinstock.

Kingsbury was a writer on The Newsroom for the first two seasons and also worked on Sin City Saints.

At CBS, Kapital Entertainment also has in development The Big House, a multi-camera comedy from former 2 Broke Girls executive producer Liz Astrof and Warner Bros. TV, which received a put pilot commitment, as well as DJ Nash multi-camera comedy My Other Life In Brooklyn and a Josh Safran legal drama.

Kingsbury is repped by WME and Fourth Wall Management.