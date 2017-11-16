EXCLUSIVE: Four comedy veterans — former Carol Burnett Show star Vicki Lawrence, The Carmichael Show‘s David Alan Grier, Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace) and Roseanne alum Martin Mull have been tapped as the leads in Fox’s multi-camera retirement community comedy pilot Cool Kids, from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia masterminds Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton.

Don Scardino has signed on to direct the pilot, written by Day and Paul Fruchbom, with comedy veteran Kevin Abbott set as showrunner. Cool Kids revolves around three guy friends in a retirement community (Grier, Jordan, Mull) who are the top dogs until they’re blown out of the water by the newest member of the community, a female rebel (Lawrence) who’s ready to challenge their place – it’s high school with 70somethings.

Fox

Lawrence’s Margaret is the brash, hotheaded new arrival to the retirement community who thinks that the “Cool Kids” are a trio of cheesepuffs that she can easily herd, corral, and buffalo. Grier’s Hank is a mischievous schemer and one of the “Cool Kids” living in Shady Meadows retirement community with his three best friends from his childhood in Brooklyn. Jordan will play Sid, a cautious hypochondriac with a weird streak about him who grew up in Brooklyn along with Hank and Charlie, and he’s spending his Golden Years alongside them as well. Mull will play Charlie, the gruff third “Cool Kid” who is not a leader like Hank nor a follower like Sid, but who tends to go along with the consensus of the group.

The Cool Kids pilot will shoot in December for upfront consideration. The project, from 20th Century Fox TV and FX Prods., is being executive produced by Day, McElhenney, Howerton, Abbott, Scardino and Nick Frenkel, with Fruchbom co-executive producing.

Cool Kids marks a reunion for Grier with 20th TV after his co-starring turn on the studio’s critically praised multi-camera NBC comedy The Carmichael Show. Lawrence has been recurring on NBC’s Great News; Mull recently did arcs on The ranch, Veep and Life In Pieces; while Jordan just reprised his popular Will & Grace role on the comedy’s NBC revival.

Cool Kids is the first of several retirement community projects set up this development season to go into production. The list includes Norman Lear and Peter Tolan’s Guess Who Died, which landed at NBC with a big production commitment.