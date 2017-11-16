Constantin Film acquired rights to the comic book series Danger Girl, and will team with Jeremy Bolt’s Bolt Pictures and Adrian Askarieh’s Prime Universe Films to produce a film and develop a TV show from the property. Constantin’s Robert Kulzer will produce along with Bolt and Askarieh. Constantin’s Martin Moszkowicz will be exec producer along with the comic’s creators, J. Scott Campbell and Andy Hartnell. They will go out to writers and directors immediately.

Launched in 1996 by comic book artist J. Scott Campbell and writer Andy Hartnell, Danger Girl began under the Wildstorm banner and moved to DC Comics. It has spawned merchandising, including video games, action figures, board games, and high-end collectibles. The heroine is adventurer Abbey Chase. Reluctantly recruited by a secret spy organization, she teams with fellow operatives Sydney Savage and Natalia Kasstle to locate a series of mystical objects and keep them out of the hands of the criminal enterprise The Hammer Syndicate.

“Looking at Danger Girl’s lead character Abbey Chase and her posse of thrill-seeking femme fatales, female empowerment and wish fulfillment have never been more fun,” Kulzer said.

Added Bolt: “Danger Girl is the perfect opportunity to create a team of grounded, relatable, and dangerous young female characters, but with humor and spectacular action.”

Said Askarieh: “I have been a fan of Danger Girl for more than 20 years and the idea of being part of the team to finally bring Scott’s and Andy’s iconic creation to the screen is incredibly exciting.”

Deal was negotiated by Constantin’s Nick Hanks and Matt Sugarman of Weintraub Tobin on behalf of Campbell and Hartnell.