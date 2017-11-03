Lon Haber & Company has acquired worldwide sales rights to Confessions of an Eco-Terrorist 2, a sequel to the 2010 documentary that chronicled the efforts of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society to protect wildlife on a global scale. The original docu from Peter Jay Brown spawned an Animal Planet docuseries. The sequel movie is being shown to buyers at the American Film Market. Brown returns to capture the exploits of Captain Paul Watson including more never-seen footage of the SSCS’ guerrilla campaigns. “The first film was about how we started a revolution on a shoestring of tactics and often deceit,” Brown said. “Confessions of an Eco-Terrorist 2 is what happened when we won.” Brown produced the pic penned by Timothy Wade Huntley, and Robert Holden and Lawrence Mortoff are executive producers. Here’s an exclusive clip:

Saban Films is partnering with Toronto-based Mongrel Media in a deal that will see Saban’s 2018 titles be released via Mongrel in Canada. Movies involved include Roland Joffe’s The Forgiven with Forest Whitaker and Eric Bana, True Crimes starring Jim Carrey and Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Small Town Crime starring John Hawkes and Octavia Spencer. Mongrel, which worked with Saban on its first release in The Homesman, has distributed Sony Pictures Classics films in Canada since 2001. Saban’s Bill Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal with Mongrel’s Andrew Frank.

Seville International

Gravitas Ventures has acquired U.S. rights to The Little Girl Who Was Too Fond of Matches, the latest film from Canadian writer-director Simon Lavoie that bowed at this year’s Toronto Film Festival. Adapted from Gaétan Soucy’s novel, the pic centers on two siblings raised alone by their authoritarian father in a state of religious conservativism — they don’t have names and grow up largely ignorant of the world outside their father’s estate. One morning, they find him dead – hanging from a rafter – and must confront their surroundings in order to unravel the mystery of their strange existence. Seville International holds international rights to the film produced by Marcel Giroux under his GPA Films banner. Seville’s Anick Poirier struck the deal with Gravitas’ Josh Spector. Also at AFM today, Gravitas picked up VOD rights to Fishbowl California, a comedy-drama from Michael A. MacRae.

Blue Fox Entertainment

Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired worldwide rights to Primal Rage, a bigfoot tale that is having its world premiere tonight at Cinepocalypse in Chicago. Blue Fox Entertainment’s new international sales arm is selling and screening it at AFM, with it domestic distribution division eyeing an early 2018 U.S. release. The pic, from effects artist-turned-director Patrick Magee, centers on a young couple’s drive through the Pacific Northwest that turns into a hellish nightmare as they are forced to face nature, unsavory locals, and a monstrous creature that may be the legendary Bigfoot. Casey Gagliardi and Andrew Joseph Montomery star with Marshal Hilton, Eloy Casados and Justin Rain. Magee produced along with Angela Lee and co-wrote the script with Jay Lee. Todd Slater brokered the deal on behalf of Blue Fox, with Richard Ginsburg repping the filmmakers. Here’s the teaser: