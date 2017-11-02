Comedy Central has named Jill Dortheimer as Vice President, Communications and Head of Primetime Publicity, the Viacom-owned outlet announced today.

An 11-year AMC veteran who has taken point on properties such as The Walking Dead, and Better Call Saul, Dortheimer will be leaving the cabler and Big Apple and heading out to the City of Angels next month. In L.A., she’ll lead Comedy Central’s West Coast communications team.

“There aren’t many brands with as disparate a collection of characters as Comedy Central, so Jill’s experience working with zombies, meth kings, and crooked lawyers definitely gives her a leg up as she embarks on her new adventure in Hollywood,” said Comedy’s SVP Communications Steve Albani on Thursday. “She is a consummate professional, dedicated to her craft, with outstanding relationships in the creative and media communities and we’re really excited to provide her the opportunity to laugh more while on the job,” Albani added.

In her new gig, Dortheimer will report to Albani.

Prior to joining AMC in 2006 and eventually becoming VP, Public Relations for the cabler and Sundance TV, Dortheimer put in time at Rubenstein Public Relations, HarperCollins Publishers and The Howard Stern Show. A background that kind of sounds like near perfect schooling for Comedy Central when you think about it.