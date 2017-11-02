Comedy Central is spreading the holiday cheer with specials from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Drunk History and The President Show.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, The Daily Show’s The Yearly Show 2017 year-end special, featuring The Best F#@king News Team, will tape at the Gramercy Theater in New York City on Sunday, December 3 and air Monday, December 18 at 11 PM on Comedy Central. You can watch a promo above.

Created by Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner, the Drunk History Christmas Special, will feature Rob Corddry, Colin Hanks, Ken Marino and Chris Witaske reenacting iconic holiday scenes such as George Washington crossing the Delaware River on Christmas Day, a look at the Charles Dickens Christmas classic A Christmas Carol and Teddy Roosevelt’s ban on Christmas trees in the White House. Craig Anstett, Rich Fulcher and Phil Hendrie will narrate. It’s set for Tuesday, November 28 at 10 PM. See promo below.

I Came Up with Christmas: A President Show Christmas will feature the 45th and final President of the United States (played by The President Show creator Anthony Atamanuik) alongside the Vice President (Peter Grosz). The duo celebrate the holiday in a night of comedy, music, jingle bells, and dog whistles as they try to make this the whitest Christmas ever. The hour-long special debuts Thursday, November 30 at 10 PM. See promo below.