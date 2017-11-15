Nominated for seven Tonys and winning for Best Direction, the Broadway musical Come From Away is being made into a movie, courtesy of the Mark Gordon Co. Two-time Tony nominees and Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk award winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein, who wrote the book, music and lyrics to the musical, will also adapt the feature screenplay for the big screen. The Mark Gordon Co. will produce and finance the movie.

Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers after the 9/11 attacks and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

The musical was directed by Tony winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by two-time Tony nominee Kelly Devine and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath.

The Mark Gordon Co. will finance the film and Entertainment One will handle worldwide distribution. The Mark Gordon Co.’s Sara Smith and Jenna Berger will oversee for the company.

Come From Away began performances on Broadway in February and officially opened the following month at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York, where it continues to play to standing-room-only audiences. It was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and presented in 2016 by Ford’s Theatre in Washington, DC and Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, CA.

After so much critical acclaim, the topper was that it was a huge nominee at this year’s Tonys, nominated for Best Direction, Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book of a Musical. Come From Away has also garnered five Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, three Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Musical and four Helen Hayes Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical among others.

“Irene, David and Christopher created an experience that celebrates the triumph of humankind’s solidarity and compassion in the face of adversity – an experience that is equally breathtaking, inspiring and cathartic. We are proud to create a feature film adaptation to share with audiences around the world,” said Gordon in a statement.

There will be a launch of the musical in Canada where it will play a four-week engagement from January 4-February 3 in Winnipeg at the John Hirsch Mainstage – Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, and then move to Toronto where it will begin performances February 13 at the Royal Alexandra Theatre as part of the 2017-2018 Mirvish Subscription Season.

A third company of Come From Away will launch a North American Tour in October 2017 beginning at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre.

Sankoff and Hein are repped by Abrams Artists Agency.