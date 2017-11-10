The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has approved 26 animation feature submissions for the 90th Oscar race.
AMPAS says in their press release, “Several of the films have not yet had their required Los Angeles qualifying run. Submitted features must fulfill the theatrical release requirements and comply with all of the category’s other qualifying rules before they can advance in the voting process. Depending on the number of films that qualify, two to five nominees may be voted. Sixteen or more films must qualify for the maximum of five nominees to be voted.”
Films submitted in this category may also qualify in other slots, i.e. best picture.
For the first time, nominations voting in the Animated Feature Film category is open to the entire eligible voting membership.
Nominations for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.
The submission for best feature animated film are as follows:
The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales
Birdboy: The Forgotten Children
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Captain Underpants The First Epic Movie
Cars 3
Cinderella the Cat
Coco
Despicable Me 3
The Emoji Movie
Ethel & Ernest
Ferdinand
The Girl without Hands
In This Corner of the World
The Lego Batman Movie
The Lego Ninjago Movie
Loving Vincent
Mary and the Witch’s Flower
Moomins and the Winter Wonderland
My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea
Napping Princess
A Silent Voice
Smurfs: The Lost Village
The Star
Sword Art Online: The Movie – Ordinal Scale
Window Horses The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming