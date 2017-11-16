Cocaine Godmother, the Lifetime pic starring Catherine Zeta-Jones as the drug queenpin Griselda Blanco, has scored a January 20 premiere date. The cable net also dispensed the first trailer for the film; watch it above.

Lifetime today also dated its telepics Faith Under Fire (January 27) and The Simone Biles Story (February 3).

Directed by Guillermo Navarro, Cocaine Godmother is based on the life of Miami drug lord Blanco, one the original “Cocaine Cowboys” who pioneered the drug trade between Colombia and the U.S. in the 1970s and ’80s. It was produced by Asylum Entertainment, with Steven Michaels, Jonathan Koch, Joan Harrison and Alisa Tager executive producing. Navarro directs from a script by David McKenna.

Toni Braxton stars in Faith Under Fire as Antoinette Tuff, a struggling single mom from Georgia who heroically saved an untold number of lives in August 2013 when she convinced a deranged gunman who had stormed an elementary school to surrender. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television, with T.D. Jakes, Judith Verno, Derrick Williams, Braxton and Craig Baumgarten executive producing. Vondie Curtis Hall directs from a script by Laura Harrington and Stephen Kay.

Jeanté Godlock stars in The Simone Biles Story as the American gymnast who went from foster care to becoming an Olympic and world champion and an inspiration for countless girls with a dream. Written by Kelly Fullerton, the movie is executive produced by Howard Braunstein, Tom Patricia, Biles, Janey Miller and Kyell Thomas for Octagon.