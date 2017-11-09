Producer Richard Guay announced the cast of the upcoming crime drama Clover. Jon Abrahams (Meet the Parents), who will also direct, will star alongside Mark Webber (Green Room), Nicole Elizabeth Berger (All At Once), Erika Christensen (Parenthood), Julia Jones (Wind River), Jessica Szohr (Gossip Girl), and Jake Weber. Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy) and Academy Award Nominee Chazz Palminteri (Bullets Over Broadway) will also star.

The film, a production of Virtuoso Films, is written by Michael Testone and marks Abrahams’ second time out as a director and second collaboration with Testone, his first feature being All At Once, on which many of the cast appeared.

“I’m very excited to have such a great ensemble cast – many of them friends and returning from our first film,” said Abrahams. “You can’t buy chemistry and this is no exception. Working with and creating from film to film not just a family cast environment, but also a family crew environment is to me what it’s all about.”

Clover is a throwback crime film about two bumbling brothers who have to go on the run while protecting a teenage girl who is a witness to a murder. Jackie and Mickey (Abrahams and Webber) must resort to extremes to pay off a debt to a local mob boss (Palminteri), only to find themselves in way over their heads when the unexpected involvement of a tough-as-nails 13-year-old girl (Berger) forces them to take to the streets in a desperate attempt to survive.