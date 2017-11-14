Bleecker Street’s second release with Steven Soderbergh, Unsane, will hit theaters on March 23. We hear that the pic will go wide.

This is the thriller that Soderbergh reportedly shot on his iPhone and which stars Claire Foy, Juno Temple, Amy Irving, Aimee Mullins and SNL alum Jay Pharoah.

Jonathan Bernstein & James Greer wrote Unsane, which centers on a young woman (Foy) who is involuntarily committed to a mental institution where she is confronted by her greatest fear — but is it real or is it a product of her delusion?

Bleecker Street teamed with Soderbergh on the August release of his $29M indie-budgeted Logan Lucky, which made $27.8m Stateside and close to $45m worldwide. The pic’s release was unique in that Soderbergh had oversight of its marketing campaign, which is unheard of for any other major studio. Like Logan Lucky, Soderbergh is self-distributing Unsane through his Fingerprint Releasing via Bleecker Street.

March 23, the weekend prior to the gangbusters Easter B.O. frame, is a busy one with Paramount’s Sherlock Gnomes and Johnny Knoxville comedy Action Point opening as well as Open Road’s Midnight Sun with Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger, Legendary/Universal’s Pacific Rim Uprising and Fox Searchlight’s Wes Anderson film Isle of Dogs in limited release.

ComScore had the release date listing first today.