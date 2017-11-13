Kevin Bacon (The Following) and Aldis Hodge (Underground) are set to headline Showtime’s drama pilot City on a Hill, executive produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Michael Cuesta (Homeland, American Assassin) is directing and executive producing. He replaces Gavin O’Connor, who initially was set for the role but pulled out in early September after he signed on to direct Suicide Squad 2.

Written by Chuck MacLean (Boston Strangler) based on an original idea by Affleck and MacLean, City on a Hill is set in Boston in the early ’90s when the city was rife with violent criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies, in which corruption and racism was the norm, until it all suddenly changed. The drama is a fictional account of what was called the “Boston Miracle.” The change agent is District Attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge), who comes from Brooklyn and forms an unlikely alliance with Jackie Rhodes (Bacon), a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran who is deeply invested in maintaining the status quo. Together they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to encompass and eventually upend Boston’s citywide criminal justice system.

Affleck, Damon and Jennifer Todd (Jason Bourne) executive produce via Pearl Street, along with Cuesta and James Mangold (Logan). Bacon will serve as co-executive producer. Showtime is the studio. Production will begin in Boston later this year on the pilot, which Pearl Street developed with IMG.

“Kevin Bacon radiates intelligence and mystery with every role he plays,” said David Nevins, President and CEO of Showtime Networks. “He is a gifted, mesmerizing actor who will be the perfect partner and foil to Aldis Hodge, one of Hollywood’s rising talents and someone primed to stand at the center of this powerful drama.”

Bacon most recently starred in Amazon’s I Love Dick. While the comedy series executive produced by Jill Soloway released its first season back in May and Bacon has since booked two TV series pilots, Amazon still says that no decision has been made on a Season 2. Bacon’s second pilot is Syfy’s Tremors reboot, in which he is reprising his role from the 1990 cult classic film. Bacon is repped by MGMT Entertainment and Gaines Solomon Law Group.

Hodge recently starred in WGN America’s Underground and played Jordan/Akinbode in Turn: Washington’s Spies. He is filming the lead in the feature The Brian Banks Story, directed by Tom Shadyac. Hodge is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, manager Jason Priluck and attorneys Benjamin Rubinfeld and P.J. Shapiro.