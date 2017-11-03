Cinemark’s net income plunged 42% on a nearly 8% decline in revenue for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, with the exhibitor blaming the “weak consumer appeal” of Hollywood’s summer slate.

Net income of $38.1 million compared with $65.7 million a year ago. Revenue came in at $710.8 million compared to $768.6 million in the same period a year ago.

Admissions contributed $425.1 million to total revenue and concessions accounted for $247.1 million. Concession sales per patron increased 7% to $3.67 and average ticket price increased 2% to $6.32.

“We continued our trend of outperforming the North American box office in the third quarter, beating industry results by approximately 200 basis points. We have now exceeded market growth for 31 out of 35 quarters,” said CEO Mark Zoradi. “We are pleased to yet again deliver consistent results, despite the weaker consumer appeal of this summer’s film content, and we remain enthusiastic about the long-term prospects of our industry and film line-up for the remainder of 2017 and beyond.”

Cinemark operates 5,957 screens. The company has signed commitments to open two new theatres and 16 screens by the end of 2017 and open 17 new theatres with 140 screens beyond this year.

The company’s stock started the day at $35.19, up from its summertime low around $32 but below the $40 to $44 range where it traded in the springtime.