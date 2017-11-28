Dem leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi pulled out of President Donald Trump’s White House meeting, issuing a nuts-to-you statement in response to his morning tweet, trash-talking before their sit-down.

“Given that the president doesn’t see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead,” Schumer and Pelosi said in a statement.

“Rather than going to the White House for a show meeting that won’t result in an agreement, we’ve asked…Leader McConnell and Speaker Ryan to meet this afternoon,” the statement continued. “We don’t have any time to waste in addressing the issues that confront us, so we are going to continue to negotiate with Republicans leaders who may be interested in reaching a bipartisan agreement.”

Trump was supposed to sit down today at the White House with Congressional leaders, to thrash out spending deals, budget caps, DACA, etc. before the December 8 government shutdown deadline.

Trump blew up the festivities early Tuesday morning when he tweeted “I don’t see a deal” with Schumer and Pelosi, insisting, hyperbolically, “Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes.”

Meeting with “Chuck and Nancy” today about keeping government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2017

Responded Schumer and Pelosi in their statement, “If the president, who already said earlier this year that ‘our country needs a good shutdown,’ isn’t intereestd in addressing the difficult year-end agenda, we’ll work with those Republicans who are.”