Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor this morning to demand President Trump knock off the tweets politicizing previous night’s terror attack, and instead “do something real” like rescind his proposed cuts to anti terrorism funding.

“NYPD, who bravely and quickly responded to the scene yesterday and brought the mayhem to an end, depends on this anti-terrorism funding to keep our city safe, day in and day out,” Schumer said.

“So again, I am calling on the president to rescind his proposed cuts to this vital anti terrorism funding immediately.”

“Instead of dividing, instead of politicizing, do something real, Mr. President. Restore these funds now,” Schumer dared Trump.

Battle between the two New Yorkers is shaping up as a major TV news storyline the morning after a Uzbek national who entered the country in 2010 drove a rental truck down a bike patch in lower Manhattan, killing eight and injuring about dozen more, some critically.

Before delivering his message to Trump from the Senate floor, Schumer’s office released a statement, challenging the president to focus on anti-terrorism funding the energy he spends on Twitter co-opting national tragedy for political gain:

I guess it's not too soon to politicize a tragedy. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017

My full statement in response to President Trump’s proposed funding cuts to anti-terrorism efforts: pic.twitter.com/L0S6K1WkLX — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017

Always believed & cont. to believe that immigration is good for America. Pres Trump, instead of politicizing & dividing America, 1/3 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017

which he always seems to do at times of natl tragedy, should focus on anti-terrorism funding which he proposed cutting in his budget. 2/3 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 1, 2017