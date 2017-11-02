Chris Morgan, writer of the blockbuster Fast & Furious movie franchise, has sold three police dramas to NBC via his Chris Morgan Prods., including one executive produced by Josh Duhamel.

All three projects — Darwin’s Blade, MSU: Motorcycle Specialty Unit, and Walkaways — hail from Universal Television, where Chris Morgan Prods. is under an overall deal, and are executive produced by Morgan and CMP Head of Development Ainsley Davies. They join a reboot of the 1980s action crime drama Miami Vice, also set up at NBC, which Morgan executive produces alongside Vin Diesel.

Darwin’s Blade is being co-written by Morgan and Duane Swierczynski. It centers on Darwin “Dar” Minor, a brilliant yet arrogant accident-reconstruction specialist who consults police on the bizarre cases no one else can solve. Swierczynski will co-executive produce.

Written by Power co-executive producer Heather Zuhlke, MSU is described as a high-octane police drama that follows an elite unit of LAPD motor cops on their dangerous assignments. The team navigates their relationships and the city with humor and Fast & Furious-style action.

Zuhlke executive produces along with Josh Duhamel and director-producer Jude Weng (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce).

Walkaways, written and executive produced by Chicago Fire executive producers Andrea Newman and Michael Gilvary, revolves around two disgraced NYC police detectives — an overachieving, hard-charging young woman and a brilliant but broken-down veteran — who are paired up and given one last chance to redeem themselves by solving the department’s toughest and most radioactive “walkaway” cases.

Morgan, who next produces the feature Bird Box, is repped by ICM Partners and Jeff Frankel. Gilvary, Newman and Zuhlke also are with ICM Partners.