China Lion Film Distribution announced that it has acquired Emperor Motion Pictures and Wanda Media’s Namiya as well as Global Road titles Youth, Explosion, and Ex-File 3.

Namiya will be released in Mainland China, the United Kingdom, and Ireland on December 29. The film will open on January 5 in Canada, the United States, Australia and New Zealand. China Lion Film has also set a November 24 release date for Explosion in the United States and Canada while the comedy sequel Ex-File 3 will open December 29 in Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Canada, both day-and-date releases with the Mainland. A release date for Feng Xiaogang’s Youth will be announced soon.

Namiya is based on Keigo Higashino’s international bestseller The Miracles of the Namiya General Store. Directed by award-winning director Han Jie, the film stars Karry Wang and follows three orphans on the run who take refuge in a derelict corner store only to find a mysterious letter seeking advice. The trio ends up on an adventure in time, finding unexpected connections with their own past. The film also stars Dilraba, Zijian Dong, Lee Hong-Chi and features special appearances by Jackie Chan, Hao Lei, Chen Duling, Qin Hao and Pan Binlong. The novel was recently adapted for the Japanese marketplace and that version opened at number one at the box office.

China Lion Film/Global Road

Explosion stars Duan Yihong as a blast technician in a mining town who survives an explosion only to discover it may not have been an accident. While investigating the truth, he becomes the prime suspect and must use his unique skillset to clear his name. The film is directed by Chang Zheng and also stars Wang Jingchun and Yu Nan. It has been nominated for a Golden Horse Award for Best Action Choreography, with winners set to be announced on November 25th.

China Lion Film/Global Road

Feng Xiaogang’s Youth chronicles the ups and downs of a military arts troupe, and following the troupe’s dancer (Miao Miao) as she deals with a painful family past and possible true love. Huang Xuan stars alongside Zhong Chuxi and Yang Caiyu. The film was presented at the Toronto International Film Festival in its “Next Wave” section.

Ex-File 3 is the final installment in the Ex-File trilogy, a rousing and rollicking comedy seeing the return of series regulars Han Geng and Zheng Kai. Written and directed by Tian Yusheng, the story follows the two best friends continuing their search for love all while facing down their numerous neurosis with the opposite sex.