Hulu is developing Unspeakable, a single camera half-hour dramedy starring Mary McCormack (When We Rise) and executive produced by Chelsea Handler, from Tell Me You Love Me creator Cynthia Mort and Working Title Television, Deadline has learned. Based on bestselling author Meghan Daum’s book, the project is being written by Mort, who will serve as showrunner, with McCormack’s husband and producing partner Michael Morris (Smash) attached direct.

Handler optioned the book, The Unspeakable: And Other Subjects Of Discussion, published by Picador in 2014, at Working Title Television, a joint venture between NBCUniversal International and UK-based Working Title Films’ Tim Bevanand Eric Fellner.

Based on Daum’s book, Unspeakable is about a 45-year-old woman (McCormack) who deals with life and its situations with radical honesty, raw humor, and an attitude that is hard not to fall in love with. It follows a woman trying to find her authentic self in a world where achieving an identity is never simple or complete, while simultaneously discussing subjects such as parental death, the decision not to have children, a harrowing near-death experience following a sudden illness, and many other thoughts that we might consider unspeakable in our culture.

Handler executive produces with Working Title’s Andrew Stearn and Liza Chasin. McCormack and Morris also are on board to produce.

Handler recently announced she was ending her Netflix talk show Chelsea after two seasons to focus on activism, write a book and partner with Netflix on an original documentary. In addition to Chelsea, her producing credits include Chelsea Does, Chelsea Lately, After Lately and drama I Hate the Internet, in development at TNT. Handler is with UTA and Irving Azoff.

Mort, who began her writing career on Roseanne and went on to create HBO’s drama series Tell Me You Love Me and co-create the comedy pilot Tilda, directed feature Nina starring Zoe Saldana, and has just submitted her film The Magnificent Room starring Shelby Lynne to Sundance. She’s repped by Zero Gravity Management and WME.

Former In Plain Sight star McCormack most recently was seen on AMC/Channel 4’s comedic drama series Loaded, in a recurring role on Angie Tribeca and as Roberta Kaplan in When We Rise. She is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.